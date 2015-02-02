RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds lose faith in OPEC: Kemp
LONDON, May 2 Hedge funds are losing faith that OPEC can accelerate the rebalancing of the oil market even if the group agrees to extend output cuts when it meets later this month.
Feb 2 Crude oil extended its gains in Monday's post-settlement trade, with Brent crude trading above the key $55 a barrel mark in follow-through buying after Friday's rally.
Brent was up $2.03 at $55.02 a barrel by 5:16 p.m. ET (2216 GMT). It had settled up $1.76, or 3.3 percent, for the session, at $54.75.
U.S. crude rose 1.59 to $49.83 a barrel. It had closed the session up up $1.33, or 2.8 percent, at $49.36.
Oil prices have gained a total of 11 percent over two straight sessions, as some investors bet that a bottom had formed to the seven-month long rout on the market even as others remained pessimistic. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan)
LONDON, May 2 Hedge funds are losing faith that OPEC can accelerate the rebalancing of the oil market even if the group agrees to extend output cuts when it meets later this month.
LONDON, May 2 U.S. crude production is surging, complicating OPEC’s efforts to rebalance the oil market.