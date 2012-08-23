An employee of a petroleum company climbs onto a truck carrying petroleum products in Mumbai February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

GENEVA Nigerian crude oil differentials were unchanged on Thursday as traders bet that strong Indian demand for West African grades would help offset rising supplies.

There were further signs of Asian buying on Thursday and India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) bought 1.9 million barrels of Nigerian crude for loading in the first half of October, one cargo less than the previous month, traders said.

Nigerian crude oil supplies are due to rise to around 2.05 million bpd in October from an 11-month low of 1.81 million bpd seen for September, a provisional loading programme showed.

Exports from Angola are also set to rise in October by around 100,000 barrels per day.

