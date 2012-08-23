SINGAPORE Aug 23 U.S. crude rose more than $1 to a 3-1/2 month high on Thursday after minutes of the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed policymakers were keen on another round of stimulus to boost the world's biggest economy.

U.S. oil for October delivery hit a session high of $98.29 a barrel, its highest since May 4. Brent crude was up $1.04 at $115.95 per barrel by 0550 GMT. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.)