NEW YORK, July 25 Brent crude oil prices shot
more than $1 higher at mid-morning on Friday while U.S. oil
erased early losses, with traders linking the gains to talk that
further Western sanctions on Russia could hit oil exports.
Prices began rising shortly after Reuters reported that EU
sources said European Council leader Herman van Rompuy has
written to EU leaders saying any restrictions the bloc agrees on
Russian access to sensitive technology should only include the
oil sector, and exclude gas. Some traders also cited speculation
about additional U.S. sanctions, although there were no
indication of any news reports on this.
September Brent, which had been trading at around
$107 a barrel before the news, surged to more than $108 a barrel
before easing back to $107.70 a barrel by 11:09 EST, up 63 cents
on the day. U.S. WTI prices reversed earlier losses to
rise 7 cents to $102.14 a barrel.
