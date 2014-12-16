Dec 16 U.S. oil prices rallied abruptly at midday on Tuesday, reversing earlier losses on what traders said was a mix of profit-taking on crack spreads and positioning ahead of WTI options expiry later in the day.

U.S. crude rose by more than $1 a barrel by 11:34 a.m. EST (1634 GMT), potentially heading for its biggest one-day gain in over two weeks. Brent was down 69 cents. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan, editing by Jonathan Leff)