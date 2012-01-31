UPDATE 3-Burst in investor confidence in oil pushes up prices
LONDON Jan 31 U.S. crude oil futures rose more than $1 per barrel on Tuesday as concerns over supply from Iran and South Sudan outweighed worries that a global economic slowdown could hit oil demand.
U.S. light crude for March rose to a high of $99.85, up $1.07 by 0829 GMT. Brent crude oil was up 90 cents at $111.65. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jason Neely)
