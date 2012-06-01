UPDATE 1-Oil stabilizes after steep falls, but supply glut prevails
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Adds comment, data; updates prices)
LONDON, June 1 U.S. light crude oil fell more than $3 per barrel on Friday in a general market sell-off as poor U.S. jobs data followed weak Chinese figures to deepen worries over the prospects for global economic growth.
U.S. crude futures for July fell to a low of $82.56, down $3.97, before recovering a little to around $82.90 by 1238 GMT. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Anthony Barker)
