Brazil's Itaú says did not sign agreement yet to buy stake in XP
SAO PAULO, May 11 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA said it is still in talks to acquire a stake in Brazilian broker XP Investimentos SA, adding that no definitive agreement has been signed.
March 6 Benchmark Brent oil gave back some of its early gains while U.S. crude turned negative on Friday after the dollar jumped on strong U.S. jobs data for February, raising fears of a sooner-than-expected rate hike in the world's largest economy.
Brent's front-month contract was up 41 cents at $60.89 a barrel by 8:38 a.m. EST (1338 GMT), after rising as high as $61.30 earlier.
U.S. crude was down 20 cents at $50.56 a barrel.
U.S. employment accelerated in February and the jobless rate fell to 5.5 percent, signs that could encourage the Federal Reserve to consider hiking interest rates in June. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan)
May 11 Wells Fargo & Co doubled its cost-cutting target after seeing expenses soar in the aftermath of a sales scandal that the third-largest U.S. bank is still trying to recover from.