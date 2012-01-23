LONDON, Jan 23 Differentials on Nigerian light sweet crude were supported marginally by the dip in the March loading programme, while dealing of March Angolan cargoes slowed down slightly. Traders said the output of Aseng crude from Equatorial Guinea has increased and a partial cargo has sailed to Northeast Asia. EQUATORIAL GUINEA * Glencore is marketing all the three cargos of Aseng crude for March. The first two cargoes carry each 650,000 barrels and the last carries 950,000 barrels. * The volume is a rise from one cargo for February. * The production of heavy-sweet Aseng crude stated in November. The crude has been sold to a Japanese refiner and U.S. companies. * Due to the sulphur content of about 0.25 percent, Aseng cannot be directly run in oil-fired power plants in Japan, which burn oil with lower sulphur content. * Three 1 million barrel cargoes of Zafiro are available for March. NIGERIA LOADING * The preliminary loading schedule showed Nigeria would export about 1.87 million barrels of crude oil per day in March, a 3 percent drop from February. The figure does not include condensate. * The programme include two Pennington cargoes. Nigeria's NNPC holds one of them, suggesting it may trade in the spot market. * The Akpo programme has not been released. But traders expected 5 cargoes would be available for March. * Nigeria has raised the official selling price of Qua Iboe and Bonny Light crude oil by 30 cents a barrel to dated Brent plus $2.80 in February from January. * Trading of March Nigerian cargoes have been limited. Some traders said BP might have bought Qua Ibo. But this was not confirmed. * Traders said Indian refineries have already covered their March requirement after purchasing about 12 cargoes via tender. * More than 5 cargoes of February cargoes are still available to sell, traders said. ANGOLA * Trading of Angolan Pazflor crude was particularly slow, with some of the cargoes seen going to home refining systems. * China's Unipec has bought 14 Angolan cargoes via term and spot and one Ceiba from Equatorial Guinea. Two of them have been sold again. * CNOOC bought two Dalia cargoes. Statoil's Dalia cargo for Feb. 29-30 has not been sold, traders said. * Roughly 15-17 cargoes of 52 cargoes for March loading have not been sold. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone)