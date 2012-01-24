LONDON, Jan 24 March loading cargoes of
Angolan crude oil have nearly sold out, following relatively
strong demand from Asia and a fall in the export volume for the
month, traders said on Monday.
The focus has shift to March Nigerian crude deals, which
traders said have been slow due to thin interest from U.S.
buyers so far and to the trading of smaller streams from other
African producers.
ANGOLA
* Traders said both of the Mondo cargoes were sold to
Petrogal via a term contract and a spot basis.
* Exxon took a Pazflor cargo to its refining system.
Statoil's March 18-19 cargo was sold to CNOOC.
* March Cabinda has been sold out.
* Kissanje for March 4-5 and Nebma for March 5-6 have been
sold. Details of buyers and prices did not emerge.
* End-March Dalia, March 28-29 Girassol and both of two
Kuito cargoes remain unsold.
OTHER CRUDE
* March loading Doba Blend traded. Petronas sold its cargo
for March 7 loading to Sinochem directly.
A cargo for March 25 loading was sold to Trafigura, traders
said. The deal was not confirmed.
* Equatorial Guinea's Aseng for March was heard sold, but
further details did not emerge.
NIGERIA
* Dealing of March cargoes have been slow. Traders said
Unipec's Antan cargo might have been sold, but this was not
confirmed.
* The company also plans to sell its Okwori cargo.
DATABASE
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by Jane Baird)