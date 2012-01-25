* Nigerian benchmark Qua Iboe up 10-20 cents * March Nigerian liftings moving slowly * Most Angolan cargoes now sold for March LONDON, Jan 25 Nigerian crude oil differentials strengthed slightly on Wednesday, supported by a modest uptick in U.S. and European refiner interest and some uncertainty over the supply of Iranian barrels, soon to be banned from Europe. Nigerian benchmark Qua Iboe was assessed 10-20 cents stronger although Nigerian cargoes for March were still said to be moving only slowly. March loading cargoes of Angolan crude oil have nearly sold out, following relatively strong demand from Asia and a fall in the export volume for the month. A flurry of last-minute sales of Angolan and other cargoes to Chinese companies appears to have pushed up the total of West African barrel sold to Asia for February above 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd), possibly to as high as 1.9 million bpd, traders said. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: potential buyers indicated around dated Brent plus $2.70 or plus $2.80, traders said, after a deal reported done last week at above plus $3.00. Exxon is sdaid to have sold its Qua Iboe loading March 8-9 to BP, although this was not confirmed. * Bonny Light: assessed around 20-30 cents below Qua Iboe based largely on lack of certainty after recent delays and a force majeure imposed on Jan. 5. * Agbami: assessed below dated Brent plus $1.00 with one potential buyer indicating closer to plus 60 cents despite a deal last month at around dated plus $1.40/$1.50. ANGOLA * Cabinda: All six March cargoes were reported sold. The grade was assessed around dated Brent plus $1.50. * Pazflor: BP and Exxon were both reported to have kept cargoes of what is an increasingly popular crude stream but at least two other cargoes were reported available for March. Statoil's March 18-19 cargo was reported sold to CNOOC. * Unsold March cargoes included, a Kissanje, a Dalia, two Kuito cargoes and a Girassol. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by William Hardy)