* Qua Iboe pegged at dated plus $2.40-$2.70 * Shell restores Bonny output in Nigeria * Tender results due next week LONDON, Jan 27 Nigerian crude oil cargoes for March loading were continuing to find homes at a slower pace than the Angolan barrels, most of which have already found homes, traders said on Friday. "The Angolan has flown off like a shot, and the Nigerian trades at more of a slower pace," a crude trader said. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe was pegged at dated Brent plus $2.40/$2.70 a barrel, in line with price talks on Thursday. * Agbami: Two cargoes loading March 17-18 and March 21-22 were heard to have moved to Petrobras in the last few days. * Bonny: Shell said it finished repairs to a damaged Nigerian oil pipeline and restored output of Bonny crude. ANGOLA * Most cargoes have been sold for March loading, and no new information on trades came to light on Friday. TENDER * India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has issued a tender to buy light sweet crude. It closes on Friday and offers remain valid until Monday. * Indonesia's Petral has issued a spot tender to buy crude oil for April delivery, traders said. The result is expected next week. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Jane Baird)