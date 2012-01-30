* Qua Iboe marked up 10-20 cts at dated plus $2.70-$2.90 * Three Asian buying tender results due LONDON, Jan 30 West African crude oil differentials picked up slightly on Monday on the back of stronger Asian demand as traders looked to three separate buying tenders into India and Indonesia. Indian refiners IOC and MRPL are both in the market for crudes that could be supplied from West Africa and Indonesian state oil company Pertamina also has a tender open via its Singapore trading arm Petral. Together, these three tenders could absorb up to 5 million barrels of sweet African crude. Nigerian benchmark Qua Iboe was marketed 10-20 cents higher and availability of most Angolan grades was said to be very limited with many stream fully committed. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: dated Brent plus $2.70/$2.90 a barrel, up around 10-20 cents from previous assessments but in line with deals at the end of last week, traders said. Four of the 12 cargoes for March were said to be available for sale spot. The last reported spot deal was said to have been sold by Exxon at around dated Brent plus $2.85. * Bonny: assessed around Qua Iboe minus 20 cents. Shell said on Friday it had finished repairs to a damaged Nigerian oil pipeline and restored output of Bonny crude. * Agbami: Two cargoes loading March 17-18 and March 21-22 were reported sold to Petrobras last week. ANGOLA * Girassol: "Pretty strong" after recent Chinese purchases, said one trader. The grade was assessed at around dated Brent plus $2.50, historically high and close to recent deal levels. * Hungo: all four of the spot cargoes loading in March were reported to have been sold to China, three of them via Unipec. The grade was valued at around dated Brent minus 40-50 cents. * Kissanje: two of the four Kissanje cargoes lifting in March were said to have been sold on a spot basis at close to dated Brent plus $1.70/$1.75. The other two cargoes were placed on a term basis, dealers said. TENDER * India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) closed a tender to buy light sweet crude on Friday with offers expiring on Monday. Traders said they expected MRPL to take at one, and possibly two, West African crude cargoes, most likely Angolan. Shell was a potential seller of DRC crude Coco, one trader said. * Indonesia's Petral has a spot tender to buy crude oil for April delivery, which will close on Tuesday. Petral is expected to take up to four cargoes, two of which could be Nigerian, traders said. * Indian Oil Corp has issued another buying tender for April, its first for crude oil to lift in the second quarter. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by James Jukwey)