* Qua Iboe 5-10 cents weaker around dated plus $2.60 * Nigerian militants attack Eni pipeline * Iran embargo spurs record Asian buying of W. African oil * Asia buys 1.82 mln bpd W.Africa oil in Q1 * All but five Angolan cargoes sold for March lifting LONDON, Feb 6 West African crude oil differentials came under further pressure on Monday as supplies of sweet crude oil improved and Asian demand failed to match the increased availability. Libyan crude oil production has reached around 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd), just 300,000 bpd short of pre-conflict output, and exports are almost 1 million bpd. Saudi, Russian and North Sea output is also rising and keeping the market well supplied, traders said. Prices eased despite at least two supportive factors: The first was that Asian demand for Nigerian, Angolan and other West African oil has improved with imports into China, India and the other big Asian buyers hitting a record high in the first quarter of the year as purchases of Iranian oil have fallen. Sanctions on Iran are beginning to hit the Islamic Republic's oil exports to Asia and encourage buyers to look elsewhere for fuel imports, a Reuters survey of West African oil flows suggests. The survey showed West African oil imports into Asia will average 1.81 million bpd in March versus 1.80 million in February and 1.84 million in January. This brings the average for the first quarter of 2012 to around 1.82 million bpd, the highest level ever recorded. The second supportive factor was that a Nigerian militant group based in the oil-producing Niger Delta said it attacked an oil pipeline owned by Italian firm Eni on Sunday, a strike the military said was the work of criminal gangs. "U.S. demand for West African crude has fallen to only around 500,000 bpd, from closer to 1 million bpd a few months ago, as some of the Atlantic coast refineries have stopped buying," said a trader with a large Asian oil company. "The market is generally a lot weaker, despite the Asian demand," the trader added. "That's true for Nigerian and Angolan crude for March." NIGERIA * Half of the 65 Nigerian crude cargoes due to load in March were still reported to be unplaced. * Qua Iboe: cargoes of the Nigerian benchmark for March lifting were assessed around dated Brent plus $2.50 to $2.70 per barrel, 5 to 10 cents weaker than last week. * Bonny Light: assessed at Qua Iboe minus 20 cents. ANGOLA * The Angolan crude market is tighter than Nigerian with all but five of the 52 cargoes scheduled to load in March now reported placed with end-users. * But Angolan differentials still weakened: "It is just too expensive now with so much sweet crude on the market," said one perennial buyer of Angolan crudes. * Girassol: one cargo loading mid-March reported to have been sold as low as dated Brent plus $1.85, about 50 cents below other recent spot sales. One more Girassol was reported on sale for March at around dated Brent plus $2.00. * Pazflor: one cargo was reported unsold for March, asking around dated Brent flat. Potential buyers assessed the grade at closer to dated Brent minus 20 cents. * Nemba: one cargo available for March, asking around dated Brent plus $1.00/$1.10 with bids below plus $1.00. * Dalia: "below parity now," said one trader, who put doable levels at close to dated Brent minus 20 cents. * A cargo each of Plutonio and Palanca reported available.