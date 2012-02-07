* Qua Iboe around dated plus $2.60-$2.70, steady
* Nigerian market adjusting to reduced U.S. demand
* India's IOC has buy tender running
LONDON, Feb 7 Nigerian crude oil
differentials were steady on Tuesday, weighed by increasing
supply of similar-quality crude, while Angolan crude for March
was mostly sold out.
Rising supply of Libyan crude, which has recovered to close
to pre-conflict levels, has put pressure on other light, sweet
crude such as Nigeria's.
A drop in U.S. demand for West African crude as some
Atlantic coast refineries have stopped buying means that more
Nigerian cargoes are finding homes in Europe, and trading closer
to their loading dates than in the past, one trader said.
"It's trading steadily," he said. "This is probably just the
market adjusting to a more prompt trading cycle."
NIGERIA
* Less than half of the 65 Nigerian crude cargoes due to
load in March were still reported to be unplaced.
* Qua Iboe: cargoes of Nigeria's largest stream for March
lifting were assessed around dated Brent plus $2.50 to $2.70 a
barrel, in line with talks on Monday. More prompt, February
cargoes are worth less, traders said.
* A Nigerian militant group said it attacked an oil pipeline
owned by Italian firm Eni on Sunday, a strike the
military said was the work of criminal gangs.
The amount of oil affected was small -- the explosion on
Eni's Nembe-Brass pipeline in Bayelsa state shut down a route
that carries some 4,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day.
ANGOLA
* All but a handful of the Angolan cargoes scheduled to load
in March are thought to be sold.
* There was some scepticism values had fallen as refining
margins are still relatively decent. "I don't think they are
coming down as margins have not changed that much," was one
trader's view.
* Pazflor: one cargo was reported unsold for March, asking
around dated Brent flat. Potential buyers assessed the grade at
closer to dated Brent minus 20 cents.
* An end-month Dalia is still thought to be available, as is
a Palanca.
ASIAN TENDERS
* Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has a buy tender running for
April-loading crude, a trader said. The result of the tender was
expected to be known on Thursday.
In its last tender, IOC has bought 4 million barrels of
Nigerian crude for loading in March-April from Glencore.
