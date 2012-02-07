* Qua Iboe around dated plus $2.60-$2.70, steady * Nigerian market adjusting to reduced U.S. demand * India's IOC has buy tender running LONDON, Feb 7 Nigerian crude oil differentials were steady on Tuesday, weighed by increasing supply of similar-quality crude, while Angolan crude for March was mostly sold out. Rising supply of Libyan crude, which has recovered to close to pre-conflict levels, has put pressure on other light, sweet crude such as Nigeria's. A drop in U.S. demand for West African crude as some Atlantic coast refineries have stopped buying means that more Nigerian cargoes are finding homes in Europe, and trading closer to their loading dates than in the past, one trader said. "It's trading steadily," he said. "This is probably just the market adjusting to a more prompt trading cycle." NIGERIA * Less than half of the 65 Nigerian crude cargoes due to load in March were still reported to be unplaced. * Qua Iboe: cargoes of Nigeria's largest stream for March lifting were assessed around dated Brent plus $2.50 to $2.70 a barrel, in line with talks on Monday. More prompt, February cargoes are worth less, traders said. * A Nigerian militant group said it attacked an oil pipeline owned by Italian firm Eni on Sunday, a strike the military said was the work of criminal gangs. The amount of oil affected was small -- the explosion on Eni's Nembe-Brass pipeline in Bayelsa state shut down a route that carries some 4,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day. ANGOLA * All but a handful of the Angolan cargoes scheduled to load in March are thought to be sold. * There was some scepticism values had fallen as refining margins are still relatively decent. "I don't think they are coming down as margins have not changed that much," was one trader's view. * Pazflor: one cargo was reported unsold for March, asking around dated Brent flat. Potential buyers assessed the grade at closer to dated Brent minus 20 cents. * An end-month Dalia is still thought to be available, as is a Palanca. ASIAN TENDERS * Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has a buy tender running for April-loading crude, a trader said. The result of the tender was expected to be known on Thursday. In its last tender, IOC has bought 4 million barrels of Nigerian crude for loading in March-April from Glencore. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron Henderson)