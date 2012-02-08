* Qua Iboe up 10-15 cents to dated plus $2.70-$2.90
* Nigerian market adjusting to reduced U.S. demand
* IOC has buying tender, other Asian buyers lining up
* Chinese state firms said rebuilding crude stocks
LONDON, Feb 8 Nigerian crude oil
differentials rose a little on Wednesday, supported by signs of
improving Asian demand despite improving supplies of
similar-quality light, sweet crude.
Demand for the best quality West African low sulphur crude
grades is shifting from refiners on the Atlantic coast of the
United States towards end-consumers in Europe and Asia, where
desulphurisation processing capacity is at a premium.
Indian refiner IOC has a buying tender open for light, sweet
cargoes loading in April and is likely to buy 4 million barrels,
traders said, most of which is likely to be Nigerian.
Chinese demand for Angolan barrels is also increasing,
traders said, with some state-owned Chinese companies reported
to be building stocks after the addition of new storage
facilities in northwest China.
The spot market for Angolan crude was exceptionally quiet
with all but a handful of cargoes for March loading reported
placed with end-users. The Angolan loading schedule for April is
expected to emerge next week.
NIGERIA
* Around 20 of the 65 Nigerian crude cargoes due to load in
March were still reported to be unplaced.
* Qua Iboe: cargoes of Nigeria's largest stream for March
lifting were assessed around dated Brent plus $2.70 to $2.90 a
barrel, up around 15 cents per barrel from Monday's levels. More
prompt, February cargoes are worth less, traders said.
ANGOLA
* "Chinese demand for Angolan cargoes has picked up in the
last few days," said one West African crude oil trader at a
large bank. "Refining margins are now better than has been
reported, largely due to stronger middle distillates."
* Pazflor: one cargo was reported unsold for March, asking
around dated Brent flat. Potential buyers assessed the grade at
closer to dated Brent minus 20 cents.
* Dalia/Palanca: an end-March cargo each of Dalia and
Palanca were reported offered.
ASIAN TENDERS
* Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has a buying tender running for
April-loading crude, traders said. The result of the tender was
expected to be known by Thursday. In its last spot tender, IOC
has bought 4 million barrels of Nigerian crude for loading in
March-April from Glencore.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
here
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Keiron Henderson)