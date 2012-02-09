* Qua Iboe steady on refinery buying * More Bonny available on spot, diffs fall * Angolan programmes expected next week GENEVA, Feb 9 Nigerian crude oil differentials for the benchmark grade were supported by sporadic buying interest from U.S. and Mediterranean refiners, but other grades were depressed by the addition of fresh spot cargoes. Traders said there are now less than 10 cargoes in West Africa available for March loading. "Qua has been pretty perky compared to other grades because of buyers coming in paying good levels," said a trader. U.S. refiner Sunoco and Mediterranean refiner Repsol have both been buyers of the light, sweet grade in recent sessions, traders said. The buying interest from western refiners represents a change in the recent buying pattern which has been dominated by demand for delivery into China and India. Asia's imports of crude from West Africa are at record highs as sanctions on Iran cut supplies from the Islamic Republic to China, a Reuters survey of West African oil flows suggests. NIGERIA * Traders said a handful of Nigerian cargoes remained from the March programme, including Bonny and Brass River cargoes. * Qua Iboe: cargoes of Nigeria's largest stream for March lifting were assessed around dated Brent plus $2.70 to $2.90 a barrel, steady from Wednesday. Glencore, Sunoco and Cepsa have bought the remainder of the March cargoes, traders said. * Bonny: Traders said that an extra cargo allocated to Vitol for loading 14-15 February has been added to the programme, bringing the total to seven cargoes. * One trader assessed Bonny at an unusually large discount to Qua of around 30 cents. * One said another Forcados cargo was added to the programme but this could not be confirmed and dates were unclear. ANGOLA * The loading programme for April is set to emerge next week. * Traders said a Statoil Dalia cargo for loading 29-30 was still available. ASIAN TENDERS * Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has a buying tender running for April-loading crude, traders said. The result of the tender was expected to be known by Thursday. In its last spot tender, IOC has bought 4 million barrels of Nigerian crude for loading in March-April from Glencore. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)