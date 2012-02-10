* Qua Iboe at dated Brent +2.80, unchanged * Bonny slightly weaker as supplies improve * Angolan programmes expected end of next week GENEVA, Feb 10 Light, sweet West African crude oil differentials were steady on the back of improving demand from European refiners and sporadic buying interest from U.S. refiners, but other grades, including Bonny Light and Angolan barrels, have weakened. Fewer than 10 cargoes in West Africa are now available for March loading, traders said, including at least one cargo each of former Nigerian benchmark Bonny Light and Brass River. Traders said U.S. refiner Sunoco and Spain's Repsol had both been active buyers this week. Asia's imports of crude from West Africa are at record highs as Asia cuts imports from Iran, a Reuters survey of West African oil flows suggests. NIGERIA * Traders said only half a dozen Nigerian cargoes remained for lifting in March. * Qua Iboe: All sold out for March. Cargoes of Nigeria's largest stream were assessed between dated Brent plus $2.70 and $2.90 a barrel, unchanged since mid-week. * Bonny Light: an extra cargo allocated to Vitol for loading Feb. 14-15 has been added to the programme, bringing the total to seven cargoes. Bonny Light was assessed at an unusually large discount to Qua of around 30 cents. ANGOLA * Only three to four Angolan cargoes are left available for March loading. * Angola's loading programme for April was expected around the end of next week, probably on Feb. 16 or 17. * Girassol: premiums have slipped sharply in the past week to around dated Brent plus $2.20 to plus $2.30 as demand for light sweet barrels has increased relative to heavy sweet. A week ago, Girassol cargoes were being quoted at close to dated plus $2.50. * Dalia: Statoil had one cargo for loading March 29-30 was still available. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jane Baird)