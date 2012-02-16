* Angolan exports to rise to 1.79 mln bpd in April * Nigerian Qua pegged at dated plus $2.40-$2.60 * Most Nigerian cargoes sold for March LONDON, Feb 16 Angolan crude exports are scheduled to increase in April, a loading programme showed on Thursday, leaving them significantly above the 2011 average. Angola will export 1.79 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in April, the schedule showed, up from 1.61 million bpd planned in March. Average export volumes for 2011 stood at 1.63 million bpd, according to Reuters calculations. Demand for the crude, particularly from the East, is likely to be brisk. Some Angolan crude grades have been selling out within days of the programme being released in recent months. Asian imports of West African crude will hit a record high in the first quarter as purchases of Iranian oil decline and as Chinese and Indian refiners build stocks from other sources. ANGOLA * The April programme seen by Reuters lists 56 cargoes, up from 52 in the longer month of March. * Exports from BP's Plutonio field are scheduled to rise to six cargoes, two more than in March. * Nemba is also set to ship an extra two cargoes in April. * Gimboa: no cargo planned, compared with one in March. NIGERIA * Mostly sold for March loading. "There is not much left, maybe three or four cargoes," was one trader's assessment. * There was a lack of offers because of outstanding buying tenders, dealers said. * Qua Iboe was assessed at between Dated Brent plus $2.50 and $2.60 a barrel, a shade firmer than on Wednesday. TENDERS * Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country's largest refiner, was expected to release the result of its tender to buy light sweet crude for April. The result was slow to emerge on Thursday. * In its last tender, IOC bought two 950,000 barrel cargoes of Qua Iboe for April loading ahead of the release of the April loading programme. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by James Jukwey)