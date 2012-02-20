LONDON, Feb 20 Differentials on Angolan
crude for April loading firmed on Monday, with heavy barrels
being offered at premiums to the benchmark due to brisk demand
from Asia, while further loading programmes started to emerge
for Nigerian barrels.
"Demand for Angolan crude is healthy as before," a trader
said.
ANGOLA
* Traders said roughly 15 cargoes were sold late last week
ahead of industry event, the International Petroleum Week, which
is taking place in London this week.
* Unipec purchased five cargoes of heavy Dalia crude via
term contract with other oil. Price details were not clear.
* "Dalia has been offered at premiums to Dated Brent," a
trader said.
* It is not clear if Dalia, which traded at around $4/$5 a
barrel discount last year, has traded at premiums for April yet.
NIGERIA
* Nigeria is expected to export about 380,000 barrels of Qua
Iboe crude oil per day in April, traders said on Monday, citing
a preliminary loading programme.
* This is a rise from 368,000 barrels per day in March.
* Bonny Light crude is likely to be loaded in a number of
smaller cargoes than the usual 950,000 barrels and its total
loading volume is set to fall to about 152,000 bpd in April from
about 156,000 bpd in March.
TENDERS
* Indonesia issued a tender to buy Nigerian crude but
support may be limited as it was seeking to buy crude for
further out.
* Petral, the trading unit of Indonesian state-run energy
firm Pertamina, has issued two tenders to buy sweet crude for
May-July delivery, traders said on Monday.
* The company is seeking offers for Nigerian Bonny Light,
Qua Iboe and Escravos for May-June delivery. The tender will
close on Feb. 22 with bids valid until Feb. 24.
* In a separate tender, it is seeking West African, Russian
or Asian sweet crude for May delivery. This tender will close on
Feb. 23 and will stay valid until a day later.
* Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country's largest refiner, has
bought Nigerian light crude and Egyptian heavy crude in two
tenders, traders said on Monday.
* IOC bought a 950,000-barrel cargo of Qua Iboe and the same
volume of Escravos for April loading. The seller was Trafigura,
traders said, but this was not confirmed.
* In a separate tender, IOC bought Egyptian Ras Gharib from
another trading house, the traders said. It was rare for the
company to issue a tender to buy heavy crude.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
here
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)