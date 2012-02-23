LONDON, Feb 23 Light and heavy sweet West
African crude oil differentials diverged on Thursday as demand
for Angolan cargoes continued but buyers remained less
enthusiastic for lighter, Nigerian barrels, traders said.
Taiwan's CPC Corp has bought a total of 6 million barrels of
Angolan crude for May arrival in one of the state-owned
refiner's biggest tender purchases for years.
Dealers said the purchase of such a large volume of Angolan
oil could be related to the impending imposition of sanctions on
oil from Iran, that last year provided about one cargo a month
to Taiwan.
"Asian demand for Angolan is not letting up," said one West
African crude oil trader. "It's going to be another busy month."
Other tenders remained open and Angolan and Nigerian cargoes
were expected to be imported by India and Indonesia.
NIGERIA
* Details of most of Nigeria's crude oil loading programme
for April are now available and show volumes steady or down
slightly from March. So far details of 57 cargoes or around 1.6
million barrels per day (bpd) have been reported. Another half a
dozen cargoes should load, bringing total export volumes close
to the 1.87 million bpd expected for March.
* Nigeria's Erha stream will load three cargoes in April,
Amenam two cargoes, while the Abo and Okono streams will load
one cargo each, traders say. Details of the Pennington, Okwori,
Yoho and Oso streams were not yet available.
* Qua Iboe: the Nigerian benchmark talked around dated Brent
plus $2.50 per barrel for April lifting, unchanged from earlier
in the week but slightly below its official selling price of
dated plus $2.65 a barrel for March.
ANGOLA
* Almost half of the 56 cargoes of Angolan crude available
for April loading have been sold, traders said.
* ConocoPhillips has bought at least one cargo of Kissanje,
thought to be at around dated Brent plus $1.45.
* Unipec bought a cargo each of Plutonio and Hungo. Traders
said Hungo was asking about dated Brent minus 20 cents and
recent deals had been done around minus 40 cents.
TENDERS
* Taiwan state-owned refiner CPC Corp bought 3 million
barrels of Angolan Nemba crude, 2 million barrels of Cabinda and
1 million barrels of Palanca crude to be delivered in three
VLCCs in May. Sonangol sold 2 million barrels of Nemba and 1
million of Palanca, Unipec sold 1 million barrels of Nemba and 1
million of Cabinda while Conoco sold 1 million barrels of
Cabinda.
* Traders have been closely watching two tenders from
Indonesia. Petral, the trading unit of Indonesian state-run
energy firm Pertamina, has issued two tenders to buy sweet crude
for May-July delivery. Petral is seeking offers for Nigerian
Bonny Light, Qua Iboe and Escravos for May-June delivery. The
tender closed on Feb. 22 with bids valid until Feb. 24.
* India's India's Bharat Petroleum and Mangalore
Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd also will release the
result of tenders to buy light sweet for April loading.
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by James Jukwey)