* Qua Iboe last heard offered at dated plus $3.40 * Some Angolan grades sold out * Morgan Stanley said to win Bharat tender LONDON, Feb 29 Nigerian crude trading for April has yet to begin in earnest, traders said on Wednesday, although talk of lower offers and the award of one Asian tender suggested activity could soon step up. Buyers and sellers of Nigerian crude have been far apart this week, slowing down trade. Buyers have cited relatively firm offers and a narrowing of refining margins in some regions. More of Angola's crudes were heard to be finding homes, leaving more grades cleared out for April. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: Exxon was thought to be the seller offering April-loading crude at dated plus $3.40 this week. There was talk on Wednesday of a lower offer being shown in the market at dated plus $3.20, but no such offer was confirmed. Notional value was pegged at dated plus $2.70 to plus $2.80, steady versus Tuesday. * Bonny: Pegged at a discount of 20 cents or 30 cents to Qua Iboe. ANGOLA * Nemba is the latest grade to be sold out for April, according to traders. Recent deals have been done at around dated plus $1.20 to plus $1.30. * Dalia: Valued at dated plus 20 cents to plus 30 cents. * Hungo: Pegged at dated minus 30 cents to minus 40 cents. * Girassol. Traders said two or three cargoes remained and recent deals have been done around dated plus $2.20. TENDERS * Morgan Stanley won Bharat Petroleum's tender to buy light, sweet crude for April with a Very Large Crude Carrier of Agbami and Qua Iboe, traders said. * Petral, the trading unit of Indonesian state-run energy firm Pertamina, has a buying tender running for May-July delivery. A trader did not expect the result to emerge before Friday. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jane Baird)