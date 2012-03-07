LONDON, March 7 A spate of import tenders
from Asia were likely to support Nigerian light crude
differentials while spot deals remained thin, traders said on
Wednesday.
"Lots of tenders are running this week, so everyone is
holding cargoes," a trader said.
The latest tender came from Indonesia, which had failed to
purchase light sweet crude in similar tenders twice before.
April Angolan barrels were close to a sell out.
NIGERIA
* Traders said as much as two-thirds of April loading
Nigerian crude were still looking for buyers.
* Qua Iboe: assessed around dated Brent plus $2.60/$2.70 a
barrel, steady.
* Bonny Light: assessed about 10 cents below Qua Iboe.
ANGOLA
* April loading cargoes of Angolan crude were close to a
sell out.
* One cargo of Girassol was sold to a U.S. oil firm. Two
cargoes were still available for sale.
The last cargo of Dalia has also been sold but the buyer did
not emerge, traders said.
* A trader with one European refinery said Dalia was offered
to the company at dated Brent plus 70 cents a barrel but it did
not buy.
OTHERS
* China's Unipec bought an April cargo of Djeno crude from
Republic of the Congo.
ASIAN TENDERS
* Petral, the trading unit of Indonesian state run energy
firm Pertamina, issued tenders to buy sweet crude, with an
amendment to include more oil on spot purchase, the tender
document showed on Wednesday.
* In the semi-term tender, Petral is seeking to buy Nigerian
crude, Bonny Light, Qua Iboe or Escravos, for May-July delivery.
* In the spot tender for May delivery, Petral is now seeking
to buy some Libyan, Russian, Malaysian and Brunei crude in
addition to Nigerian barrels.
* Other tenders include: Indian Oil Corp (IOC) for West
African crude for May loading (validity on Thursday) and BPCL
for sweet crude for loading in the second-half of April
(validity March 14).
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)