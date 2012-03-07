LONDON, March 7 A spate of import tenders from Asia were likely to support Nigerian light crude differentials while spot deals remained thin, traders said on Wednesday. "Lots of tenders are running this week, so everyone is holding cargoes," a trader said. The latest tender came from Indonesia, which had failed to purchase light sweet crude in similar tenders twice before. April Angolan barrels were close to a sell out. NIGERIA * Traders said as much as two-thirds of April loading Nigerian crude were still looking for buyers. * Qua Iboe: assessed around dated Brent plus $2.60/$2.70 a barrel, steady. * Bonny Light: assessed about 10 cents below Qua Iboe. ANGOLA * April loading cargoes of Angolan crude were close to a sell out. * One cargo of Girassol was sold to a U.S. oil firm. Two cargoes were still available for sale. The last cargo of Dalia has also been sold but the buyer did not emerge, traders said. * A trader with one European refinery said Dalia was offered to the company at dated Brent plus 70 cents a barrel but it did not buy. OTHERS * China's Unipec bought an April cargo of Djeno crude from Republic of the Congo. ASIAN TENDERS * Petral, the trading unit of Indonesian state run energy firm Pertamina, issued tenders to buy sweet crude, with an amendment to include more oil on spot purchase, the tender document showed on Wednesday. * In the semi-term tender, Petral is seeking to buy Nigerian crude, Bonny Light, Qua Iboe or Escravos, for May-July delivery. * In the spot tender for May delivery, Petral is now seeking to buy some Libyan, Russian, Malaysian and Brunei crude in addition to Nigerian barrels. * Other tenders include: Indian Oil Corp (IOC) for West African crude for May loading (validity on Thursday) and BPCL for sweet crude for loading in the second-half of April (validity March 14). DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)