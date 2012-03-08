(Adds dropped word to clarify ExxonMobil tender was not awarded) LONDON, March 8 Spot differentials for April loading Nigerian light crude were supported on Thursday as some demand started emerging from the United States, having been dented earlier this week by the limited arbitrage opportunities and India's shift to seek for May loading barrels. "Bits and pieces of demand is coming from the U.S., slowly but surely," a trader said. "The volume is no more than usual. But Angolan barrels are so high Nigerian make more sense now." NIGERIA * One seller assessed Qua Iboe at around dated Brent plus $3 a barrel but buyers were based on dated plus $2.60/$2.70 a barrel. Bonny Light was about 10 cents below Qua Iboe. * "The highest on (Angolan) Girassol is dated plus $2.60 and Qua Iboe is below plus $3, so it is a no brainer," a trader said. * Still, any upside was likely to be capped by the wide Brent-U.S. crude spread LCO-1=R, which was trading around $18.81 a barrel by 1719 GMT. * The closely watched ExxonMobil tender to sell Usan for April 18-19 did not get awarded, traders said. * The major was offering the same cargo on spot bases at dated plus 30 cents a barrel, traders said. This was not confirmed by Exxon. ANGOLA * Two cargoes of Girassol remained unsold. But Exxon was likely take its cargo for March 3-4 to its refining system, traders said. ASIAN TENDERS * The result of the tender from Indian Oil Corp (IOC) did not emerge. The tender was the first for the company to buy May loading light sweet. * Outstanding tenders included: Indonesia's Petral for spot May delivery and May-July delivery (validity on Friday) and BPCL for sweet crude for loading in the second-half of April (validity March 14). DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone)