(Adds dropped word to clarify ExxonMobil tender was not
awarded)
LONDON, March 8 Spot differentials for
April loading Nigerian light crude were supported on Thursday as
some demand started emerging from the United States, having been
dented earlier this week by the limited arbitrage opportunities
and India's shift to seek for May loading barrels.
"Bits and pieces of demand is coming from the U.S., slowly
but surely," a trader said. "The volume is no more than usual.
But Angolan barrels are so high Nigerian make more sense now."
NIGERIA
* One seller assessed Qua Iboe at around dated Brent plus
$3 a barrel but buyers were based on dated plus $2.60/$2.70 a
barrel. Bonny Light was about 10 cents below Qua Iboe.
* "The highest on (Angolan) Girassol is dated plus $2.60 and
Qua Iboe is below plus $3, so it is a no brainer," a trader
said.
* Still, any upside was likely to be capped by the wide
Brent-U.S. crude spread LCO-1=R, which was trading around
$18.81 a barrel by 1719 GMT.
* The closely watched ExxonMobil tender to sell Usan for
April 18-19 did not get awarded, traders said.
* The major was offering the same cargo on spot bases at
dated plus 30 cents a barrel, traders said. This was not
confirmed by Exxon.
ANGOLA
* Two cargoes of Girassol remained unsold. But Exxon was
likely take its cargo for March 3-4 to its refining system,
traders said.
ASIAN TENDERS
* The result of the tender from Indian Oil Corp (IOC) did
not emerge. The tender was the first for the company to buy May
loading light sweet.
* Outstanding tenders included: Indonesia's Petral for spot
May delivery and May-July delivery (validity on Friday) and BPCL
for sweet crude for loading in the second-half of April
(validity March 14).
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone)