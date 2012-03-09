LONDON, March 9 West African crude oil
differentials stayed under pressure on Friday as traders awaited
news of the latest batch of Asian buying tenders.
Two large Indian refiners and two other state-owned Asian
oil companies have tendered to buy sweet crudes this week and
together the purchases could soak up around 8 million barrels.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe: Nigeria's benchmark grade asked around dated
Brent plus $3.00 a barrel but buyers were still looking for
closer to dated plus $2.60/$2.70 a barrel.
* Bonny Light: Qua Iboe minus 10 cents.
* Usan: Exxon was still offering its Usan loading April
18-19 on a spot basis around dated Brent plus 50 cents after
failing to attract buyers via a formal tender. Traders assessed
the new Nigerian grade about 30 cents per barrel lower than that
level. Traders said the first Usan cargo was reported to have
been sold by Total to Cepsa at around dated Brent plus 20 cents,
but this was not confirmed by either party.
ANGOLA
* Most of the April loading programme has been cleared with
just a handful of stems still available. These included:
* Girassol: two April cargoes unsold, one from Exxon loading
April 3-4, which may be heading into its own system. Girassol
was assessed around dated Brent plus $2.00.
* Cabinda: one cargo reported available, asking around dated
Brent plus $1.40, but buyers assessed the value closer to plus
$1.15.
ASIAN TENDERS
* Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has tendered to buy light, sweet
crude for loading in May. Results were due by Thursday but
details remained unclear.
* Indonesian state oil company Pertamina has tendered to buy
light, sweet crude via its Singapore marketing arm Petral for
spot May delivery and May-July delivery and validity expired on
Friday.
* India's BPCL has also tendered to buy sweet crude for
loading in the second-half of April with validity until March
14).
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Anthony Barker)