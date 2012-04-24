* Nigerian May cargoes finding homes * June loading programmes yet to emerge * Some Angolan June cargoes moving LONDON, April 24 Nigerian cargoes for May loading were gradually finding homes after a drop in prices, traders said on Tuesday, while demand for some Angolan grades loading in June remained sluggish. The number of Nigerian cargoes available in May was put at 10 or less, down from as many as 15 on Monday. June loading programmes have yet to appear, leaving more time for the lingering May cargoes to find buyers. "The prices coming down has helped to stimulate some demand," said a trader. NIGERIA * Bonny: Trafigura was heard to have placed the May 10-11 cargo it was offering at dated plus $1.20 on Monday, the lowest since May 2010. Values have come under pressure from the addition of three cargoes to the May loading programme. * Qua Iboe: Valued by traders at between dated plus $1.50 and plus $2.00 a barrel. One cargo may still be available for May, traders said, although opinion varied on who held it. * June loading programmes are expected to emerge in the next few days. ANGOLA * Trading so far appears to have focused on grades such as Dalia and Cabinda. * Dalia: At least two cargoes have traded. Offers have been pitched at dated plus 45 cents, while tradeable levels were put closer to plus 35 cents. * Cabinda: Much of the June programme sold already. Valued at around dated plus $1.65. * Girassol: Offered at dated plus $1.80/$1.90 this week. A trader thought a short loading programme might support the value of the grade. TENDERS * Indonesia's Petral was looking to buy July-arrival crude, a trader said, in a tender closing this week. The result was not known on Tuesday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)