* Bonny holds near two-year lows * Akpo loading programme still to emerge GENEVA, May 1Some Nigerian cargoes were sold for early June but most were already committed to Asian buyers via tenders and traders continued to complain on Tuesday of weak demand from the United States and Europe. Most June loading programmes have now emerged with the exception of the Akpo grade. On Angolan grades, at least one Nemba was sold on Tuesday although one trader said sales were still "slower than usual". NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: Assessed unchanged at around dated plus $1.60 a barrel. One early June Qua Iboe cargo will be delivered to BPCL via tender. BP's 11-12 June-loading cargo was also heard sold to India via tender. * Traders assessed Bonny Light at around 40 cents below dated Brent near a two-year low of dated plus $1.20 a barrel. * Agbami: Conoco and Chevron have both sold Agbami cargoes for early June loading to BPCL via tender. * State oil company NNPC has extended the deadline for companies to submit applications for 2012-2013 crude oil term contracts to May 11 from April 5. ANGOLA * Nemba: Total was heard to have sold its 24-25 loading cargo although the details were unclear. * Sonangol sold Mondo for June 26-27 to an undisclosed buyer. * Statoil moved Pazflor to Repsol via term contract. Exxon was likely to take its cargo of Pazflor to its refining system, traders said. These deals were not confirmed. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)