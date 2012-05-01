* Bonny holds near two-year lows
* Akpo loading programme still to emerge
GENEVA, May 1Some Nigerian cargoes were sold for
early June but most were already committed to Asian buyers via
tenders and traders continued to complain on Tuesday of weak
demand from the United States and Europe.
Most June loading programmes have now emerged with the
exception of the Akpo grade.
On Angolan grades, at least one Nemba was sold on Tuesday
although one trader said sales were still "slower than usual".
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe: Assessed unchanged at around dated plus $1.60 a
barrel. One early June Qua Iboe cargo will be delivered to BPCL
via tender. BP's 11-12 June-loading cargo was also heard sold to
India via tender.
* Traders assessed Bonny Light at around 40 cents below
dated Brent near a two-year low of dated plus $1.20 a barrel.
* Agbami: Conoco and Chevron have both sold Agbami cargoes
for early June loading to BPCL via tender.
* State oil company NNPC has extended the deadline for
companies to submit applications for 2012-2013 crude oil term
contracts to May 11 from April 5.
ANGOLA
* Nemba: Total was heard to have sold its 24-25 loading
cargo although the details were unclear.
* Sonangol sold Mondo for June 26-27 to an undisclosed
buyer.
* Statoil moved Pazflor to Repsol via term contract. Exxon
was likely to take its cargo of Pazflor to its refining system,
traders said. These deals were not confirmed.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)