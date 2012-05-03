LONDON, May 3 A spate of Nigerian and Angolan
cargo sales and a fresh tender from India supported spot
differentials on West African crude on Thursday, traders said.
Benchmark Qua Iboe BFO-QUA was assessed around $1.60 a
barrel. Bonny Light BFO-BON was about 30-40 cents below Qua
Iboe.
Although these assessments were the lowest in about two
years, some traders said spot differentials have stopped falling
further, at least temporarily.
"Qua Iboe is holding up well," one trader said.
NIGERIA
* Traders said Chevron sold all of its cargoes of Agbami
earlier this week. Details of buyers and prices were not
immediately available.
ANGOLA
* Loadings of the three of four June loading Kissanje
cargoes have been delayed by one to three days, traders said.
* Unipec has made another round of purchase of June cargoes
this week. They included Plutonio for June 9-10, Nemba for June
21-22, Kissanje for June 19-20 and Mondo for June 11-12.
* Nemba for June 25-26 has been swapped with Jubilee for
June 18-19, traders said. This was not confirmed.
OTHER
* Traders said Chinaoil bought Equatorial Guinea's Zafiro
for June 9-10. This was not confirmed by Chinaoil.
TENDER
* India's largest refiner Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has issued a
tender to buy sweet crude, traders said on Thursday.
* IOC is primarily looking to buy crude oil for loading in
July 1-15 but potential sellers can also offer cargoes for
loading in the second half of June, they said.
* The grade and prices offers should be submitted on
Wednesday and Thursday next week. Offers remain valid until
Friday next week.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by William Hardy)