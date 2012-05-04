LONDON, May 4 Nigerian crude oil differentials stayed firm on Friday, supported by steady Asian demand via spot tenders and reasonably tight supplies, traders said. Recent delays in the announcement of loading dates for Nigeria and a string of tenders by Indian buyers and other Asian end-users have left at least half the Nigerian cargoes due to load in June unsold, but cargo holders showed no sign of lowering offers. "Qua Iboe will hold up well," said one trader with a large independent trading house. "More tenders are coming." All Angolan cargoes for June, meanwhile, have been sold by state oil company Sonangol, and the few remaining cargoes available were held by independent traders. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: offers pitched above dated Brent plus $2.00 per barrel, but buyers were closer to dated plus $1.60. The last confirmed spot deal traded several weeks ago, and many recent trades have been related to official selling prices (OSPs). * Bonny Light BFO-BON: quoted at a discount of 20-30 cents below Qua Iboe. * Agbami: assessed around dated Brent plus 70 cents, but Chevron was reported to have sold all its Agbami cargoes earlier this week. ANGOLA * Sonangol has placed all its June cargoes, traders said. * Nemba: last sold around dated Brent minus $1.20, traders said, well below Sonangol's initial June asking level of around dated plus 20 cents. * Cabinda: assessed at around dated Brent plus $1.20, with the last deals reported done closer to plus $1.00. * Kissanje: three of four June-loading Kissanje cargoes have been delayed by one to three days. EQUATORIAL GUINEA * Zafiro: Chinaoil was reported to have bought the June 9-10 Zafiro at around dated Brent plus 20 cents, but this level was not confirmed. ASIAN BUYING TENDERS * Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has a tender open to buy sweet crude for loading July 1-15, but potential sellers can also offer cargoes for loading in the second half of June. Grade offers are due by May 9 and price offers by May 10 with validity until May 11. * BPCL was reported to be seeking light, sweet crude oil for loading in July with grade offers due by Monday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jane Baird)