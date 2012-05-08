LONDON, May 8 The spread between Nigerian Bonny Light and Qua Iboe will widen later this week due to the latest loading delays on prompt cargoes, traders said on Tuesday. While about half the June loading cargoes of the Nigerian crude had found buyers, June loading Angolan crude was nearly sold out following a spate of demand from Asia and the United States late last week. Heavy sweet crude may be supported later in the month due to an expected increase in demand from Asia should Japanese nuclear power plants remain shut for an extended period, traders said. Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co started shutting the last active nuclear reactor late last week, leaving the world's third-biggest user of atomic energy with no nuclear-derived electricity for the first time since 1970. NIGERIA * Although dealing remained thin ahead of import tenders from India, buyers assessed Qua Iboe BFO-QUA at around dated Brent plus $1.60 a barrel. * Bonny Light BFO-BON was assessed at around 20-30 cents below Qua Iboe. * Loadings of Nigerian Bonny Light crude oil have been delayed by about eight days following production cuts last week, and most of its May cargoes have been affected, traders said on Tuesday. * "That will support Qua differentials," one said. * Following the report on the delay, ICE Brent popped up above $112 a barrel but were still trading more than $1.10 below Monday's close. * On Friday, Royal Dutch Shell said it had declared force majeure on Nigerian Bonny Light crude liftings due to oil theft and that 60,000 barrels per day of output had been shut down. * Some Escravos and Qua Iboe for June were sold, but details were not clear. ANGOLA * All the June loading Angolan cargoes have been sold or taken to cargo holders' refineries except for about two cargoes, traders said. * Pazflor was sold to Valero, Unipec, Repsol and CNOOC. Exxon was expected to bring its cargoes to its refining system. These were not confirmed. * Spot differentials on key Angolan crude fell from the start of the June trading, but the levels remained much above historical levels. * Cabinda BFO-CAB was assessed between dated plus $1.00 and $1.20 a barrel, while it was assessed at a record high level of dated plus $1.65 in mid-April. * Cabinda traded at discounts of about 80 cents a barrel in mid-May last year. ASIAN BUYING TENDERS * Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has a tender open to buy sweet crude for loading July 1-15, but potential sellers can also offer cargoes for loading in the second half of June. The result is expected to be released as early as Friday. * Another Indian refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL)issued a tender to buy sweet crude oil for loading in the last week of July. Cargoes to be loaded in the second half of June can be also be offered into the tender. The result is expected to be released Wednesday or Thursday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone)