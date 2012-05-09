LONDON, May 9 Spot differentials on Nigerian Qua Iboe bounced from the lowest level in about 1-1/2 years on Wednesday, supported by an expected demand shift from Bonny Light, which has been under force majeure since last week. Heavy sweet crude was also selling at a relatively brisk pace, with many of the cargoes expected to travel to the Far East amid the full scale nuclear plant outage in Japan, traders said. NIGERIA * A few cargoes of June loading Qua Iboe BFO-QUA have been sold. Traders said offer levels were as high as dated Brent plus $2.50 a barrel. Earlier this month, Qua Iboe was assessed at dated plus $1.60/$1.80 a barrel, the lowest level since November 2010. * Dealing of Bonny Light BFO-BON remained thin, making it difficult to assess its price level. Before the force majeure, which was declared on Friday, Bonny Light was assessed anywhere between dated plus $1.40 and $1.80. * On company news, Ryan Lance, the new chief executive of ConocoPhillips, on Wednesday confirmed that the U.S. exploration and production company plans to sell its Nigerian assets, but said a deal was not imminent. * "We're testing the market on our Nigerian assets," Lance told reporters after the company's annual meeting. ANGOLA * Trade of Angolan crude became quiet in a transition. Most June cargoes were sold and the July loading program was expected to be released next week. ASIAN BUYING TENDERS * Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has bought 3 million barrels of light sweet crude via tender. * Traders said the company bought 2 million barrels of Nigerian Qua Iboe from Morgan Stanley and 1 million barrels of Libyan Melittah from Total. Price details and loading dates were not available. These companies could not be reached. * Although BPCL was seeking to buy July loading barrels, sellers also could offer cargoes for the second half June. * Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has a tender open to buy sweet crude for loading July 1-15, but potential sellers can also offer cargoes for loading in the second half of June. The result is expected to be released as early as Friday. HEAVY * Exxon sold both of its caroges of June loading Doba Blend from Chad to Vitol. Petronas sold its mid-month cargo to Japanese trader Sumitomo Corp. * Although Sumitomo was expected to ship Doba Blend to Far East Asia, intention of Vitol was not clear. These companies could not be reached. * Mitsubishi Corp has placed its cargoes of Gabonese crude. The company did not specify grades or price details. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by M.D. Golan)