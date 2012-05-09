LONDON, May 9 Spot differentials on Nigerian Qua
Iboe bounced from the lowest level in about 1-1/2 years on
Wednesday, supported by an expected demand shift from Bonny
Light, which has been under force majeure since last week.
Heavy sweet crude was also selling at a relatively brisk
pace, with many of the cargoes expected to travel to the Far
East amid the full scale nuclear plant outage in Japan, traders
said.
NIGERIA
* A few cargoes of June loading Qua Iboe BFO-QUA have been
sold. Traders said offer levels were as high as dated Brent plus
$2.50 a barrel. Earlier this month, Qua Iboe was assessed at
dated plus $1.60/$1.80 a barrel, the lowest level since November
2010.
* Dealing of Bonny Light BFO-BON remained thin, making it
difficult to assess its price level. Before the force majeure,
which was declared on Friday, Bonny Light was assessed anywhere
between dated plus $1.40 and $1.80.
* On company news, Ryan Lance, the new chief executive of
ConocoPhillips, on Wednesday confirmed that the U.S.
exploration and production company plans to sell its Nigerian
assets, but said a deal was not imminent.
* "We're testing the market on our Nigerian assets," Lance
told reporters after the company's annual meeting.
ANGOLA
* Trade of Angolan crude became quiet in a transition. Most
June cargoes were sold and the July loading program was expected
to be released next week.
ASIAN BUYING TENDERS
* Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has bought 3 million
barrels of light sweet crude via tender.
* Traders said the company bought 2 million barrels of
Nigerian Qua Iboe from Morgan Stanley and 1 million barrels of
Libyan Melittah from Total. Price details and loading dates were
not available. These companies could not be reached.
* Although BPCL was seeking to buy July loading barrels,
sellers also could offer cargoes for the second half June.
* Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has a tender open to buy sweet crude
for loading July 1-15, but potential sellers can also offer
cargoes for loading in the second half of June. The result is
expected to be released as early as Friday.
HEAVY
* Exxon sold both of its caroges of June loading Doba Blend
from Chad to Vitol. Petronas sold its mid-month cargo to
Japanese trader Sumitomo Corp.
* Although Sumitomo was expected to ship Doba Blend to Far
East Asia, intention of Vitol was not clear. These companies
could not be reached.
* Mitsubishi Corp has placed its cargoes of Gabonese crude.
The company did not specify grades or price details.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by M.D. Golan)