LONDON, May 14 The price premium for Nigerian
Qua Iboe crude oil widened on Monday over Bonny Light, which
remained under a force majeure declared earlier in May.
Traders said the Qua Iboe price has risen partly because of
demand for it as an alternative to Bonny Light since the force
majeure, while actual dealing remained very thin.
Historically, gasoline-rich Qua Iboe and Bonny Light have
traded at the same or very similar spot differentials to the
dated Brent benchmark.
Nigerian cargo holders assessed the spread between the two
crudes at between 70 cents and $1 a barrel while buyers assessed
it between $1.50 and $1.75 a barrel.
"It's (Bonny Light) got such a bad reputation that aside
from equity holders taking their cargoes home, buyers can almost
name their price," one traders said. But he said regular buyers
of Bonny Light were not touching the crude due to its unreliable
supply.
"Look at it from a refiner's perspective. If a cargo comes
in much delayed, it could be coming into a crude slate at a
completely different valuation versus the original economics for
purchase."
Benchmark Qua Iboe was assessed around dated plus $2.20 a
barrel, little changed from late last week.
All the June loading Angolan cargoes have been sold or taken
to cargo holders' refining system.
Glencore sold the first two cargoes of June loading Aseng
from Equatorial Guinea. The June 5-7 loading cargo was sold to
Exxon but the buyer of the second cargo was unclear, traders
said.
The third cargo of Aseng was still available to sell. This
was not confirmed by Glencore.
ASIAN BUYING TENDERS
* India's largest refiner, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) bought 3
million barrels of West African crude via the most recent
tender, which was awarded on Friday last week. Initially,
traders said the company bought only 1 million barrels of
Angolan Kissanje from state run oil firm Sonangol.
* The remaining 2 million barrels should comprise either
Nigerian Qua Iboe or a combination of Angolan Nemba and Nigerian
Forcados, traders said. But this could not be confirmed.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Anthony Barker)