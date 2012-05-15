LONDON, May 15 June loading cargoes of Nigerian crude started clearing promptly in last minute demand ahead of the release of the July loading programme, traders said on Tuesday. "June programmes are clearing better than was the case for May," a trader said. Traders said about 10-15 of about 70 June loading Nigerian cargoes were left unsold. NIGERIA * Traders said CNOOC has closed a mini-tender to sell Akpo June 26-27 loading. * ChinaOil bought two cargoes of Escravos for June 7-8 and June 15-16, traders said. This was not confirmed. * Eni sold Okono for June 23-24. The company declined to disclose the seller. Yoho for June 3-4 was sold to BP. BP could not be reached. * Shell swapped June 26-27 Bonga with Eni's Bonga for June 4-5. * Price details were not available. ANGOLA * Dealings of Angolan crude remained thin ahead of the release of the July loading programme. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Keiron Henderson)