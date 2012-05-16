LONDON, May 16 The July loading programme of Angolan crude showed a fall in exports from June, likely to support differentials once dealing kicks off, traders said on Wednesday. The loading schedule showed Angola would export about 1.56 million barrels of crude oil per day (bpd) in July, excluding Palanca and Gimboa. It listed 51 cargoes. "It is a small programme. I am not sure if Gimboa or Palanca are available," a trader of physical West African crude said. "Also look at Girassol. There is maintenance." ANGOLA * The June and July programmes have listed 3 cargoes of Girassol while 6-7 cargoes are normally available every month. * Dealings of July cargoes are expected to start on Thursday. The June cargoes have been sold out. NIGERIA * Traders said Turkish refiner Tupras made a rare purchase of Brass River for late-June loading. ASIAN DEMAND * China's imports of West African crude oil were expected to dip in June from May, but the volume was significantly higher than a year ago. * Chinese purchases of West African crude, mostly Angolan, will average 1.01 million barrels per day (bpd) in June. The volume is just below 1.10 million bpd in May, which was the highest since July 2010. * In contrast, India's demand for West African crude is expected to fall sharply to 380,000 bpd in June in a backdrop of a 49 jump to 613,000 bpd in May from April. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Jessica Donati, editing by William Hardy)