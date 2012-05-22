LONDON, May 22 Angolan crude for July loading started trading while the July loading programme for Nigerian barrels emerged, traders said on Tuesday. Price details were not clear at the start of the July dealing. Some light sweet crude might come under pressure due to the extreme weakness of naphtha, traders said. ANGOLA * About ten cargoes of July loading Angolan crude have traded, traders said. At least six cargoes were sold to Unipec, the largest corporate buyer of Angola crude, and some to CNOOC. * These cargoes included Cabinda, Dalia, Hungo, Kuito and Nemba. Unipec and CNOOC could not be reached and prices paid for these cargoes were not clear. * Traders said BP bought Nemba for July 5-6 from Sonangol. BP declined to comment. * Sonangol's offers July cargoes included Cabinda at dated Brent plus $1.70 a barrel; Dalia at dated plus 20 cents; Girassol at dated plus $1.90; Hungo at dated minus $1.50; Kissanje at dated minus 40 cents. NIGERIA * July dealings were not yet kick off as the loading programmes were getting released. * The Bonny Light programme lists five 950,000 barrel cargoes and one 500,000 barrel cargo, making the daily loading rate at about 169,000 barrels per day (bpd). * Shell said Bonny Light remained under force majeure. * Eleven cargoes of Qua Iboe will be available for July, slightly shorter than 12 cargoes available for a month. TENDERS * Indonesia's Pertamina has issued a monthly tender to buy sweet crude for August delivery, traders said on Tuesday. The tender will close on Wednesday, they said. * Indonesia typically issues monthly and quarterly tenders to import sweet crude oil via its Petral unit. It often purchases Nigerian crude and has also bought some Libyan crude since its May-arrival tender. * Two other outstanding tenders for this week have been issued by Taiwanese refiner CPC and India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Keiron Henderson)