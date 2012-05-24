* CPC buys 6 mln barrels for July
* June overhang remains in Nigeria
GENEVA, May 24Angolan crude prices drew further
support from Chinese and Taiwanese buying on Thursday and
traders said that more than half of the July export programme
has already been sold.
"The Chinese are back in the market. They are happy with the
correction in prices," said a West African oil trader on the
sale of Angolan grades.
Taiwan's CPC has awarded an unusually large import tender
for nearly 6 million barrels of Angolan crude oil ahead of the
expected start of a new residual fluid catalytic cracker this
summer, traders said.
But trade was slower for Nigerian grades for which at least
half a dozen cargoes from the June loading programme remain
unsold after the release this week of July export volumes.
ANGOLA
* Traders said more than 30 cargoes from the July loading
programme have been sold, including all the cargoes from the
Cabinda, Hungo and Mondo programmes.
* Chinese buyers bought a Mondo and a Hungo cargo on
Thursday, traders said.
CONGO
* Djeno: This grade will load six cargoes in July, leaving
daily exports virtually unchanged from June.
NIGERIA
* Amenam: A June-loading cargo was sold to Repsol for
delivery to its refinery in Peru, traders said.
* Otherwise, cross-Atlantic shipments were rare in the June
programme and traders cited this as the main reason for the
overhang of June cargoes.
* Akpo: This grade will load six cargoes in July, a
provisional loading programme showed.
OTHER TENDERS
* Indonesia's Pertamina has issued a monthly tender to buy
sweet crude for August delivery, traders said on Tuesday.
The tender will close on Wednesday, they said.
* Indonesia typically issues monthly and quarterly tenders
to import sweet crude oil via its Petral unit. It often
purchases Nigerian crude and has also bought some Libyan crude
since its May-arrival tender.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by William Hardy)