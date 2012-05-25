GENEVA, May 25Nigerian crude oil cargoes from
the new July programme have been slow to sell, with traders
citing lacklustre demand from U.S. buyers.
Offers have not yet been available for the key grades but
traders are poised for a dip in values in the absence of a
pick-up in demand.
"There's been very little trade," said a West African crude
oil trader.
Only around 5 cargoes from the June programme were heard
sold to the United States following the closure of east coast
refineries such as Valero's Aruba plant.
NIGERIA/ANGOLA
* Yoho: Exxon swapped a Yoho cargo for a Pazflor cargo held
by Total, a trader said.
* Traders said that at least one Qua Iboe cargo is likely to
be placed in the BPCL tender. In recent months, BPCL has bought
more Libyan volumes as flows have increased after last year's
revolution.
* Traders said that more than half of the Angolan July
loading programme has already been sold.
OTHER TENDERS
* Indonesia's Pertamina has issued a monthly tender to buy
sweet crude for August delivery, traders said on Tuesday. The
tender will close on Wednesday, they said.
* Indonesia typically issues monthly and quarterly tenders
to import sweet crude oil via its Petral unit. It often
purchases Nigerian crude and has also bought some Libyan crude
since its May-arrival tender.
* Indian oil refiner India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
has issued a tender to buy light, sweet crude for
loading in the last ten days of July, traders said.
