* Angola's July oil exports to hit 13-month low
* Nigerian cargoes slow to move in July
* Traders cite soft U.S., Indian demand
LONDON, May 28 Nigerian crude oil cargoes for
July loading are proving slow to move, traders said on Monday,
due to limited buying interest so far in the trading cycle from
the United States and Asia.
Traders said that sellers of Nigerian grades were reluctant
to show offers while buying tenders - such as that from India's
Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd. - are running, although a drop in
values was widely expected.
"It hasn't moved as quickly as people thought," a West
African crude oil trader said. "There is not quite the support
you normally see from India," the trader added.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe was valued at around dated plus $2.00 to $2.10,
on a par with Friday. Sellers were not putting firm offers into
the market, said one trader.
* Traders said that at least one Qua cargo was likely to be
placed into BPCL's tender.
ANGOLA
* Angola's crude oil exports are set to fall 6.5 percent in
July from June, a final loading schedule showed on Monday,
reflecting the impact of oilfield maintenance on supplies.
The schedule showed Angola would export 1.58 million barrels
of crude oil per day (bpd), compared with 1.56 million bpd in a
May 16 version of the programme.
One cargo each of Girassol and Mondo were added to the
loading schedule, and one shipment each of Kissanje and Nemba
removed, leaving the total at 51 cargoes.
* Traders said that more than half of the Angolan July
loading programme has already been sold. Some grades, including
Cabinda, have sold out already.
TENDERS
* Indonesia's Pertamina has issued a monthly tender to buy
sweet crude for August delivery, traders said on Tuesday. The
tender will close on Wednesday, they said.
* BPCL issued a tender to buy light, sweet crude for loading
in the last ten days of July, traders said. Offers remain valid
until May 29.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)