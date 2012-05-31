* Qua offered at dated +$2.50, valued +$2.00 * Most Angolan crude sold for July LONDON, May 31 Nigerian crude oil cargoes are clearing more slowly than usual due to weak U.S. consumption and the lack, so far, of a strong demand pull from Europe or Asia. "Now with the U.S. taking less, the Nigerian has to compete going into Europe and the Mediterranean," said a West African oil trader on Thursday. Angolan crude, by contrast, is largely sold out for July. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: Traders estimated the likely value of the grade at between dated plus $1.90-$2.10 a barrel, on a par with Wednesday. Offers have been dated plus $2.50, a trader said. * Bonny: Valued at a discount of around 50 cents to Qua. Shell has yet to lift a force majeure on Bonny exports it declared on May 4. ANGOLA AND OTHER GRADES * Pazflor: A cargo is being reoffered at dated minus 25 cents by Exxon, a trader said. * A Dalia cargo may still be available. The grade was pegged at around dated minus 50 to 60 cents. * Girassol: One or two cargoes are still thought to be available. Traders have valued the grade at around dated plus $1.20. The offer level is dated plus $1.50, a trader said. TENDERS * Indonesia's Pertamina has issued a monthly tender to buy sweet crude for August delivery, traders said. The tender will close on Wednesday, they said. The result was slow to emerge on Thursday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)