* Qua Iboe valued around dated plus $2.20-$2.30
* Eye on IOC buying tender
* Angolan mostly sold for July
LONDON, June 6 Nigerian crude premiums were
steady on Wednesday ahead of the result of a closely watched
Indian buying tender for West African crudes.
Lackustre demand from India and the United States has been
weighing on Nigerian crude. The result of Indian Oil Corp.'s
tender is expected on Thursday.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe: Offers have been coming from around dated Brent
plus $2.60 to plus $2.50, traders said, and recent deals have
been done around 30 cents lower.
At least five Qua cargoes loading in July have been sold. A
trader said the July 3-4 shipment had been with Vitol and was
sold, although it was unclear when that took place.
ANGOLA
* Most cargoes are sold for July loading are sold. No price
talks were heard on Wednesday.
"Consider the Angolan done and dusted," said a trader.
TENDERS
* Indian Oil Corporation issued a tender for one or more
cargoes of West African crude oil on Friday for August-loading.
Offers were due by June 6 and would remain valid until June 7,
the tender document showed.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
here
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)