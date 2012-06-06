* Qua Iboe valued around dated plus $2.20-$2.30 * Eye on IOC buying tender * Angolan mostly sold for July LONDON, June 6 Nigerian crude premiums were steady on Wednesday ahead of the result of a closely watched Indian buying tender for West African crudes. Lackustre demand from India and the United States has been weighing on Nigerian crude. The result of Indian Oil Corp.'s tender is expected on Thursday. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: Offers have been coming from around dated Brent plus $2.60 to plus $2.50, traders said, and recent deals have been done around 30 cents lower. At least five Qua cargoes loading in July have been sold. A trader said the July 3-4 shipment had been with Vitol and was sold, although it was unclear when that took place. ANGOLA * Most cargoes are sold for July loading are sold. No price talks were heard on Wednesday. "Consider the Angolan done and dusted," said a trader. TENDERS * Indian Oil Corporation issued a tender for one or more cargoes of West African crude oil on Friday for August-loading. Offers were due by June 6 and would remain valid until June 7, the tender document showed. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)