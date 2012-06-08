GENEVA, June 8 Three Angolan cargoes were heard sold into an import tender issued by an Indian refiner on Friday, suggesting that Angolan differentials for August cargoes will be well supported. Royal Dutch Shell will supply two cargoes - an Agbami from Nigeria and a Hungo from Angola - to Indian Oil Corp. via its monthly tender, oil traders said. Sonangol was also heard to be offering a Kissanje cargo and Mercuria a Dalia cargo although these details could not be confirmed. Angola's loading programme for August is set to be released next week. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe was assessed slightly lower at around dated Brent benchmark plus $1.80/$2.10 a barrel and down about 30 cents from mid-week levels. A cargo was heard offered at dated plus $2 a barrel. * Escravos: The 16-17 July cargo was heard sold to China although price levels were unclear. * "Premiums are moving down," said a trader, citing a lack of buying interest. ANGOLA AND OTHERS * Angolan crudes for July loading were heard to be more or less sold out. * The loading programme for August will be released as early as next week. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)