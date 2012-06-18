LONDON, June 18 Dealings of Nigerian crude for July loading stalled on Monday, with differentials on Qua Iboe remaining at a six week low level due to slack demand. Traders were closely watching import tender results from Indonesia, India and Taiwan to seek clues on market direction. Angola has released its preliminary loading programme for August, showing a 14.5 percent rise in export volumes for the month from July. NIGERIA * About 15-20 Nigerian cargoes remained unsold. * Traders assessed Qua Iboe for July at a $1.70 premium to benchmark dated Brent, unchanged from late last week and the lowest in about six weeks. * Bonny Light was assessed around dated plus $1.30. It has been under force majeure for six weeks. TENDERS * Indonesia's Pertamina has issued a tender to buy sweet crude for August delivery. The tender will close on Wednesday and the result is expected to release on Thursday. * Pertamina typically buys Nigerian crude oil via monthly tender for sweet crude. * "It will be of most interest for people still long in July barrels," a trader said. "I think Nigerian will come into possible contention with weaker prices." * Taiwanese oil refiner CPC Corp has issued a tender to buy sweet crude for August loading. The tender will close on Tuesday. * CPC typically buys Angolan crude in its monthly tender to import sweet crude. It bought 6 million barrels of Angolan Cabinda and Nemba for July loading. * The import tender for August loading by India's BPCL will close later this week. ANGOLA * Angola is set to export 1.81 million barrels of crude oil per day (bpd) in August, up about 14.5 percent from July, a provisional loading schedule showed on Monday, which traders said could depress futures prices and spot differentials. * Traders said the expected completion of maintenance at the Girassol oilfield boosted the export volume of Girassol crude, leading to the rise in the overall exports. * "It is a lot of Angolan oil. The programme looks very long," a trader of West African crude said. * The August schedule showed seven cargoes of Girassol crude, compared with three cargoes available for May and June due to reduced output during the field maintenance. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by William Hardy)