LONDON, June 22 July-loading Nigerian crude further struggled on Friday due to pressure from the Mediterranean-East arbitrage, traders said. Vitol offered a total of 1.6 million barrels of early to mid-July material on cif basis. "They are very prompt cargoes," a trader said. "Supply is ample." NIGERIA * Vitol offered 350,000 barrels of Qua Iboe and 300,000 barrels of Ukpokiti for July 1-5 cif Rotterdam or Lavera at dated Brent plus $4 a barrel along with 950,000 barrels of Escravos for July 10-15 at dated plus $4 cif Rotterdam or Lavera. * Qua Iboe, Nigeria's largest crude stream, was last assessed around dated plus $1.40/$1.60 fob. * August loading programmes for most key crude streams have been released. The export volume of Qua Iboe will rise to 368,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August from 337,000 bpd in July. ANGOLA * Offers from Angola's state run Sonangol were unchanged from Thursday: Cabinda at dated Brent plus $1.50 a barrel; Girassol at dated plus $1.60; Palanca dated plus $2.20 a barrel; Nemba dated minus 60 cent, Plutonio dated -50 cents; Hungo dated minus $1.50; Mondo at dated minus $1.30; Saxi Blend dated minus 20 cents; Gimboa at dated minus 10 cent and Pazflor at parity to dated. TENDERS * Indonesia's Petral bought Algerian Saharan Blend, Libyan Amna and El Sahara via tender to import sweet crude for August delivery. It did not take West African barrels. * Traders said the arbitrage to ship sweet crude from the Mediterranean market to Asia has opened since the fall in the price of naphtha-rich crudes earlier in June. * Indian refinery HPCL has issued a tender to buy August loading light sweet crude. The tender closes on Monday and offers remain valid until Tuesday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)