* Nigerian Qua Iboe firms above last week's $2 premium
* Qua Iboe sellers back off to dated Brent plus $2.20-$2.30
* Indian tender absorbs four Nigerian cargoes for November
* Still October overhang but cargoes selling slowly
LONDON, Sept 11 West African crude oil
differentials steadied on Tuesday, bolstered by dwindling
supplies for October and higher expected demand for November.
India's largest state-run oil refiner, Indian Oil Corp
(IOC), bought four light, sweet Nigerian cargoes for loading in
November via tender at the end of last week and several more
large Asian tenders are anticipated from IOC and other Asian
refiners over the next few weeks, traders said.
Of the roughly 160 crude oil cargoes due to load in October,
only 22 remain available, traders said, and several of those are
being reoffered speculatively by majors or traders who had
previous earmarked barrels for particular end-consumers.
This a big turnaround from just a week ago when closer to 50
cargoes were still unplaced by equity holders and several
grades, especially light, sweet crudes, were under considerable
pressure with values falling steadily.
"Plenty of cargoes are still on offer but the picture looks
much tighter now than last week," said a trader with a large
European refiner.
NIGERIA
* Ten Nigerian cargoes were on offer, traders said,
comprising three Qua Iboe, three Brass River, a Bonga, a
Forcados, a Pennington and a Yoho.
* Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: Exxon was still offering its Qua Iboe
cargoes loading Oct. 28-29 and Oct. 30-31 at above dated Brent
plus $2.20, while BP was said to be reoffering the slightly
earlier cargo, loading Oct. 26-27 as high as $2.50. Buying
indications stayed closer to dated plus $2.00.
ANGOLA
* Four of 55 cargoes loading in October were still unplaced,
traders said, comprising one cargo each of Kissanje, Girassol,
Saxi and Palanca.
* Kissanje: Exxon offered its remaining Kissanje cargo at
dated Brent plus 30 cents with potential bids said to be close
to dated flat or negative.
* Girassol: Total offered an end-Oct. Girassol at dated
Brent plus 60 cents, but buying indications were seen around
plus 20 cents and doable levels somewhere in the middle of this
range, traders said.
* Saxi: Unipec was reported to have bought the last spot
Saxi cargo at well below dated Brent, although the remaining
end-October Saxi was said offered at closer to dated Brent plus
10 cents, a level that was "hopelessly ambitious", according to
one potential buyer.
* Palanca: Total was said to be showing an end-October
Palanca at close to dated Brent plus $1.80, somewhere below the
last crop of deals for September, traders said.
OTHER WEST AFRICAN:
* Up to seven cargoes were said to be still available for
loading in October from Cameroon, Gabon, Ghana and Chad.
* Jubilee: Two Ghanaian Jubilee crude cargoes were reported
offered for October. Traders assessed this grade "well below
dated minus $1.00".
TENDERS
* State-owned refiner Indian Oil Co Corp (IOC) bought five
West African light, sweet crude oil cargoes for loading in
November, traders said. IOC took two Nigerian Qua Iboe cargoes
from Chevron, one Qua Iboe and one Nigerian Bonga cargo from
Glencore and one Angolan Kissanje cargo from Morgan Stanley.
Price details were not disclosed. Details of the awards could
not be confirmed with officials at IOC or with the traders
reported to be involved.
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Andrew Heavens)