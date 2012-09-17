* November Angolan exports to be close to October levels * Handful of October Nigerian, Angolan cargoes said unsold LONDON, Sept 17 West African crude oil differentials eased slightly on Monday as a loading programme for Angola showed exports in November were likely to be close to the higher levels expected in October. Angola is due to export around 1.67 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in November, close to the initial loading schedule for October, the preliminary export programme showed. Angolan exports in October are due to be around 100,000 bpd, above September levels as oilfields return from maintenance. A handful of Nigerian and Angolan cargoes were left available for October lifting, traders said, with Asian demand building up after several months of lower interest. Two Indian refiners are in the market for sweet crudes loading in November, and both may take West African barrels, especially if differentials remain as depressed as they have been with the absence of many U.S. end-consumers. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: BP and Exxon both still reported offering end-October cargoes around dated Brent plus $2.50, but potential buyers closer to plus $2.20. "Doable levels" for Qua Iboe were reported to be closer to dated Brent plus $2.20 or plus $2.30, traders said, around 10 cents per barrel below levels at the end of last week. * Bonny Light: still talking at a discount of around 30 cents per barrel below Qua Iboe, traders said. * Escravos: Another two cargoes may be lifted at the end of this month, traders said, bringing the number of stems in September to five. Escravos was said to be worth around dated Brent plus $2.20. * November loading schedules for Nigerian crudes were expected to be released by Thursday, traders said. ANGOLA * Fifty-two cargoes are due to load a total of 49.96 million barrels from Angolan export terminals in November, the preliminary export programme showed. Most of the big crude oil streams will run close to recent levels, with five cargoes of Girassol, down from seven in October. * Kissanje: Exxon offered a cargo at dated Brent plus 30 cents with bids said to be close to below dated Brent. * Girassol: reported offered for loading at the end of October at dated Brent plus 60 cents, but buyers said to be around 40 cents lower with tradeable levels half-way between these two indications. TENDERS * Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has tendered to buy 600,000 barrels of low sulphur crude oil loading in November on an fob or delivered basis, tender documents showed on Thursday. Quality offers must be submitted by Sept. 18 and must remain valid until Sept. 21. * India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has tendered to buy one or more cargoes of light, sweet crude loading in November, tender documents show. Quality offers to the oil refiner must be submitted by Sept. 14 and price offers by Sept. 17 and must remain valid until Sept 19. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)