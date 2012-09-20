LONDON, Sept 20 Nigerian crude oil differentials
were supported by Indian demand, while exports of the Bonny
grade were set to fall, traders said on Thursday.
Bonny will see seven cargoes, amounting to around 205,000
barrels exported, down from a planned 229,000 bpd in October
One trader said that Bonny differentials were steady at
around $2, but could catch up some ground on Qua which was at
around $2.30.
"Bonny may be closing the gap with Qua in value going into
the winter months as some refiners see better distillate value
in Bonny than Qua."
NIGERIA
* Bonny: This grade is set to load seven cargoes in
November, compared to nine in October. They were allocated to
Shell, NNPC, and Total.
* Bonga: Six cargoes were allocated for November, compared
to five in October. Shell, NNPC and Eni were the recipients.
* Brass River: This grade is set to load four cargoes in
November, compared to five in October. The cargoes were
allocated to NNPC, Eni, and Phillips.
* Antan: Two cargoes were allocated to Unipec for November,
unchanged from October.
* Usan: This grade is set to load 3-4 cargoes in November
compared with 4 in October. These were allocated to Nexen, NNPC,
Exxon and Chevron. The last cargo was due to load in the last
two days of October or the first day of November.
* Abo: Due to load two cargoes of 400,000 barrels each,
although more could be added later, a trader said.
* Remaining November loading schedules for Nigerian crudes
were expected to be released by Thursday, traders said.
ANGOLA
* Traders said there were two October cargoes left for
purchase. "It's telling that they are still out there, it points
to lower demand," said one trader on the buyside.
* Girassol: Total was reported have sold a Girassol cargo
for late October loading. The exact price was unclear, although
traders said it was likely around dated plus 40 cents.
* Angola is due to export around 1.67 million barrels per
day (bpd) of crude oil in November in 52 cargoes, close to the
initial loading schedule for October, the preliminary export
programme showed.
TENDERS
* India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has tendered to buy
one or more cargoes of light, sweet crude loading in November,
tender documents show. Quality offers to the oil refiner must be
submitted by Sept. 14 and price offers by Sept. 17 and must
remain valid until Sept 19.
* Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has
tendered to buy 600,000 barrels of low sulphur crude oil loading
in November on an fob or delivered basis, tender documents
showed on Thursday. Quality offers must be submitted by Sept. 18
and must remain valid until Sept. 21.
* Indian Oil Corp (IOC) bought two from Total which supplied
a Qua and EA cargo, a trader said. This was less than expected.
* Petral, the Singapore-based trading arm of Indonesian
state oil company Pertamina, has tendered to buy light, sweet
crude for loading in November, traders said. End-October barrels
could be delivered into the tender, they added.
* CPC Taiwan is also looking to buy light, sweet crude via
tender for November loading, traders said.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
here
(Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by William Hardy)