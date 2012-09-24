LONDON, Sept 24 West African crude oil differentials steadied on Monday with a large Nigerian crude export programme for November balancing Asian buying tenders that will absorb cargoes loading over the next two months. Asian end-consumers have bought at least seven West African crude cargoes via tender over the last week and more tenders are pending, traders said, as refiners from India to China restock after a lull during the northern hemisphere summer. A Taiwanese refiner bought nearly 3 million barrels of Angolan crude on Monday, attracted by relatively low prices at a time when U.S. and European demand has been muted. But supply from Nigeria, Angola and other West African producers is likely to be ample over the next three months, traders said, as oilfields return from maintenance turn-arounds. Nigeria's crude oil exports are due to hit a six-month high in November as almost all its oilfields pump near recent peak levels, provisional loading programmes showed on Monday. NIGERIA * Africa's biggest oil producer is to due sell around 2.12 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in November in 72 full or part cargoes, up from 2.05 million bpd scheduled to load in October and 1.84 million bpd in September. * Qua Iboe: Nigeria is due to export 380,000 bpd of Qua Iboe in November from 368,000 bpd in October, loading programmes show. The 11.4 million barrels will load on 12 cargoes. Qua Iboe was assessed steady at around dated Brent plus $2.10. * Forcados: Six full cargoes and three part cargoes will load over 230,000 bpd of distillate-rich Forcados in November, up from 194,000 bpd in October. Forcados was assessed around dated Brent pus $3.20, buoyed by strong demand for crudes which can produce large quantities of heating oil ahead of the northern hemisphere winter. ANGOLA * Angola is due to export around 1.67 million bpd of crude oil in November in 52 cargoes, little changed from the initial loading schedule for October, export programmes show. Most of these stems are still available. * Girassol: offered at dated plus 75 cents although traders assessed it slightly lower at around dated plus 50 cents. TENDERS * Taiwan refiner CPC Corp bought nearly 3 million barrels of Angolan crude for November loading in a tender, traders said on Monday. The state-owned company bought 1.9 million barrels of Cabinda and 950,000 barrels of Palanca crude to be delivered in December. Details of sellers and prices were not immediately available. CPC last bought 2.85 million barrels of Cabinda for November delivery. * Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) chose not to buy West African crude in its latest tender for low sulphur oil, opting instead to take 600,000 barrels of Libyan Mellitah condensate from Marubeni via tender, industry sources said on Monday. The tender closed on Sept. 21. * Petral, the Singapore-based trading arm of Indonesian state oil company Pertamina, has tendered to buy light, sweet crude for loading in November, traders said. End-October barrels could be delivered into the tender, they added. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by William Hardy)