* Qua offers raised to dated plus $2.75 a barrel * Around 30 Angolan cargoes sold for November-traders GENEVA, Sept 25 Nigerian crude oil differentials rallied on Wednesday as strong Indian demand for November-loading cargoes prompted sellers to raise their offers for the benchmark grade. Qua Iboe was offered at a premium of $2.75 a barrel to dated Brent or about 20 cents higher than in October, although traders said the value was likely closer to dated plus $2.50. State-owned Indian refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) bought a cargo of Qua Iboe oil for mid-November loading as part of a buy tender, traders said. The details of the seller and price were not disclosed. One West African oil trader said he expected Nigerian differentials to slip lower after the remaining Indian buy tenders are concluded. "Prices are up because of the shorts into India. Once they are settled they will come down," he said. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: Traders said at least five of the 12 cargoes due to load in November have already been sold just a week after the programme was released. Offers were up about 15 cents from earlier in the week. * Africa's biggest oil producer is to due sell around 2.12 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in November in 72 full or part cargoes, up from 2.05 million bpd scheduled to load in October and 1.84 million bpd in September. * Forcados: assessed at around dated Brent plus $3.20. ANGOLA * Angolan cargoes sold well for November due to strong demand from Indian and Chinese buyers. * Traders estimated that about 30 of a total 52 cargoes due to load in November have already been sold. * Pazflor: a spot cargo was sold on Wednesday although details were not immediately available. TENDERS * Taiwan refiner CPC Corp bought nearly 3 million barrels of Angolan crude for November loading in a tender. The state-owned company bought 1.9 million barrels of Cabinda and 950,000 barrels of Palanca crude to be delivered in December. Details of sellers and prices were not immediately available. CPC last bought 2.85 million barrels of Cabinda for November delivery. * Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) chose not to buy West African crude in its latest tender for low sulphur oil, opting instead to take 600,000 barrels of Libyan Mellitah condensate from Marubeni via tender, industry sources said on Monday. The tender closed on Sept. 21. * Petral, the Singapore-based trading arm of Indonesian state oil company Pertamina, has tendered to buy light, sweet crude for loading in November, traders said. End-October barrels could be delivered into the tender, they added. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by William Hardy)