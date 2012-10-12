GENEVA, Oct 12 West African crude oil
differentials were assessed slightly lower on Friday as traders
reported slow sales for the remaining November cargoes due
partly to Chinese refinery outages.
Sinopec Group has resold around 4-5 million barrels of West
African crude oil because of unexpected shutdowns at two
refineries in South China, trade sources said on Friday.
These closures will cut the amount of crude Sinopec
processes by around 8.6 million barrels for the rest of the
year.
"It's slowed down quite a bit. I still have over 20 cargoes
remaining," said a West African oil trader, referring to all
grades.
Traders said that weak demand from the United States had
also slowed sales for November just days ahead of the expected
release of the December loading programmes.
U.S. imports of light, sweet crude oil - mostly West African
- will fall to virtually zero by 2014 as rising domestic shale
oil production and refinery closures sap demand, an executive of
Total's trading arm said this week.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe: Assessed at around dated Brent plus $2.00-$2.20
a barrel which was around 20 cents below levels earlier in the
week.
ANGOLA
* Traders said that only Girassol and Pazflor cargoes
remained from the November programmes.
* Girassol: Last heard offered at dated plus 50 cents a
barrel.
* December programmes are expected next week.
TENDERS
* India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemical Ltd
(MRPL) made its first purchase of Equatorial Guinea's Zafiro in
a 1 million barrel parcel from trader Trafigura via tender for
December loading, a trade source said on Friday.
* The cargo was heard to have sold at a premium of $2.70 to
dated Brent on a delivered basis. One trader said this showed
the grade was currently valued at around flat to dated Brent.
* Indonesia's Petral, the marketing arm of state oil company
Pertamina, has issued a tender for the third time seeking sweet
crude for December delivery. The tender closed on Wednesday with
offers valid until a day later. A result was expected early on
Friday.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
here
(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)