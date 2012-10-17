LONDON, Oct 17 Nigerian crude oil differentials were expected to come under further pressure on Wednesday as unsold November cargoes continued to depress values. Up to 14 cargoes of Nigerian crude oil remained for November, days ahead of the release of the December loading programme, including four or five cargoes of Bonny Light crude. The December loading schedule for Angolan crude emerged on Tuesday, scheduling an increase in shipments. Spot trading has yet to kick off as participants work out their term allocations. "November cleared relatively well, but at relatively low levels which is not an overly bullish sign," said a trader of Angolan crude. "As usual it will come down to the level of Chinese demand." NIGERIA * Eight or nine cargoes are still available, plus the four or five cargoes of Bonny, a trader said. * Qua Iboe: assessed around dated Brent plus $2.20 but one trader pegged value closer to dated plus $2.00. Two cargoes with trading firms were said to be still available for November. * Bonny Light: assessed around Qua Iboe minus 40-50 cents due to unreliable loading dates that mean it is unlikely to be offered into Indian buying tenders, a main source of demand for Nigerian crude. "If you are fairly date-sensitive, as most refiners are, it's not going to be the first choice," said a trader. ANGOLA * A total of 56 Angolan cargoes of varying sizes are due to load in December, up from 52 cargoes in November. Sonangol has yet to offer cargoes for December as participants focus on their term allocations, traders said. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by James Jukwey)