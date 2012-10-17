LONDON, Oct 17 Nigerian crude oil differentials
were expected to come under further pressure on Wednesday as
unsold November cargoes continued to depress values.
Up to 14 cargoes of Nigerian crude oil remained for
November, days ahead of the release of the December loading
programme, including four or five cargoes of Bonny Light crude.
The December loading schedule for Angolan crude emerged on
Tuesday, scheduling an increase in shipments. Spot trading has
yet to kick off as participants work out their term allocations.
"November cleared relatively well, but at relatively low
levels which is not an overly bullish sign," said a trader of
Angolan crude. "As usual it will come down to the level of
Chinese demand."
NIGERIA
* Eight or nine cargoes are still available, plus the four
or five cargoes of Bonny, a trader said.
* Qua Iboe: assessed around dated Brent plus $2.20 but one
trader pegged value closer to dated plus $2.00. Two cargoes with
trading firms were said to be still available for November.
* Bonny Light: assessed around Qua Iboe minus 40-50 cents
due to unreliable loading dates that mean it is unlikely to be
offered into Indian buying tenders, a main source of demand for
Nigerian crude.
"If you are fairly date-sensitive, as most refiners are,
it's not going to be the first choice," said a trader.
ANGOLA
* A total of 56 Angolan cargoes of varying sizes are due to
load in December, up from 52 cargoes in November.
Sonangol has yet to offer cargoes for December as
participants focus on their term allocations, traders said.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by James Jukwey)